Sushmita Sen on Aishwarya Rai and her being called each other's 'enemies'

One of the widely frowned-upon toxic trait of the Bollywood industry is the continuous rivalry and competition that is forcefully created amongst stars, especially the women.

Speaking about her own experience of getting pitted against B-Town diva Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen came forth saying the two were not enemies but neither were they friends.

The rivalry was sparked by tabloids after the two had competed together in Miss India pageant where they both made it to the top five but Aishwarya was routed by Sushmita by her answer that got her the crown.

An unearthed interview of Sushmita making rounds online, shows her addressing the competition with her colleague: “We never had enough time to be enemies, rivals or friends. We were always people who knew each other from a distance, we minded our own business.

“We were not the best-of-friends saying 'you first', 'please you first'. We always wanted to be the best in our own way, which we have proven to be. I went ahead and won Ms. Universe, she went ahead and won Ms. World. Neither of us was a second to anybody, we did our jobs and we did it well,” she told WildFilmsIndia.

“None of us are perfect, we both have started new career, we both have to work really hard to make a place for ourselves before we can start comparing. So there is no such thing as rivalry,” she added.