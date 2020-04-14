Sidharth Malhotra thinks hate against his new song 'Masakali 2.0' is ‘justified’

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria had been all over the news lately over the release of their new song Masakali 2.0.

And while fans had been up in arms about the new remix brutally destroying the original sung by AR Rahman, critics and many acclaimed names from the industry too had expressed their displeasure at the new version.

Sidharth Malhotra finally stepped forward opening up about the criticism and it looks like the actor agrees that the song did not do justice to the original with the hate being justified.

“I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid,” he said in an interview with Rajeev Masand.

“I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song,” he added.

“It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a ‘Kaala Chashma’ or ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it,” he continued.