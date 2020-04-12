Karan Johar heartbroken over his kids Yash and Roohi calling him 'talent-less'

Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash do not seem to be impressed by their famous dad at all. From dissing his singing skills, to even his fashion sense, Yash and Roohi seem to have taken yet another dig.

Karan posted the exchange on Instagram with the caption, “Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

In the video, Roohi and Yash can be seen dancing around in Karan’s walk-in closet, all the while, grooving to the music. However, Roohi made sure to cut him short by exclaiming, “You are not dancing, you are a very kharaab (bad) dancer.”

Shocked over his daughter’s comments, Karan asks his son if he really is bad at dancing, but is met with ear deafening silence.

The disheartened Karan asks, “I am really fed up. I am kharaab in singing, I am kharaab in dancing, is there anything I am good for?”

When he asks Roohi if he is good for anything at all, she reacts by pointing towards Yash. Baffled at her reply, Karan exclaims, “I am good for Yash? I have produced Yash that’s my big talent?”

Disheartened by his daughter, the filmmaker turns towards his son the second time around and asks, “what do you think is my strength? Say something nice about dada.” However, he is met with ear deafening silence as a response.