Akshay Kumar keeps the spirits of generosity alive by donating additional Rs3 crore

As the coronavirus tightens its grip around the world, many bigwigs are stepping up to fight the global pandemic by playing their part in whatever way they can.

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, during the entire debacle has proven to be one of the most generous of stars as he is keeping the spirit of kindness alive by making back-to-back donations.

The announcement was made not by the actor but by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who on Friday tweeted that Akshay will be donating Rs3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the production of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"#Update: After contributing Rs 25 cr to #PMCares, #AkshayKumar contributes Rs 3 cr to #BMC to assist in the making of PPEs, masks and rapid testing kits... #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19 (sic),” he tweeted.

Akshay had turned to Twitter to laud the Mumbai police and BMC for their services during these challenging times.

"There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he tweeted.

This comes after he had earlier donated Rs25 crore to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares Funds.