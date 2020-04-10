Brad Pitt lavishes praise on his make-up artist Jean Black

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has revealed interesting truth about his make-up artist, saying she is like a "sister" to him .

The 56-year-old actor nominated Jean Black for a surprise home renovation of Drew and Jonathan Scott's latest TV show 'Celebrity IOU' and spoke about his closeness to the cosmetics expert on their upcoming episode.

Gushing over the lady, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor said: "She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life."

The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies, but he admitted 'Legends of the Fall' in 1994 provided their most awkward moment when the make-up artist had to use cosmetics to even out a tan line on Brad's butt.

He admitted: "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."

The Hollywood actor - who has six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie - said: "I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying.



"just walk into a place and just see the possibilities."

And while choosing flooring, he said: "She's got a lot of these washed-out pewters and taupes in her place. So that would be a natural carry-through...

"I'm extremely tactile. In fact, I prefer the design be more in the materiality than actual decor or decoration. Seeing how the materials relate to each other and the feeling you get living amongst them."