Sonali Bendre shares health tips that helped her fight cancer amid coronavirus outbreak

Sonali Bendre has shared her secret formula to increase immunity and fight the fatal coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed how she is using the tips that helped her battle cancer.

In her caption, Sonali revealed that tried and tested tips steps helped her avoid infections during chemotherapy.

“Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. And I believe that this was the "secret formula."

"Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity,” she added.



Until the outbreak of coronavirus subsides and life can continue normally, Sonali is in self-induced quarantine with her favourite things: her family, books, and her adorable pet dog.