Disha Patani extends birthday wishes to her ‘superhero’: Check Out

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has extended love and wishes to her ‘superhero’ Jackie Chan on his 66th birthday.



The Bharat actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with the martial art actor and wrote, “Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life.”

The actress added, “getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Disha further said, “You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking. thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most @jackiechan.”



On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside superstar Salman Khan.