Armeena Khan is a sight to behold in a saree

Armeena Khan, who celebrated her 33rd birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has shared a throwback photo wearing a saree.



The Sherdil actress looked nothing short of a vision in a grey sequined saree and the photo has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the endearing picture on Instagram, Armeena said, “Someone asked me for a picture in a sari, here we go :) #Throwback #Newyork #FilmPremiere.”

The adorable photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Armeena, who turned 33 recently, is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been treating her fans with dazzling photos and videos.

On her birthday, she shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Birthday in self-isolation.”



