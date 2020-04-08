Aamir Khan keeps mum about his massive donations for several relief funds

With life getting turned upside down for a huge chunk of the world’s population owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are stepping forth with their acts of generosity to help humanity overcome this crisis.

And while many Bollywood celebrities came forward to announce their donations to a number of organizations and relief funds set up, megastar Aamir Khan had been at the receiving end of criticism for not having played his part.

However, it has now been revealed that the actor has transferred huge amounts to a number of organizations but instead of publicizing his contributions, he decided to keep mum about them.

The revelation was made by a source close to the superstar who revealed that Khan dropped donations for Prime Minister Narerndra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, film worker’s association as well as some other non-governmental organizations.

Apart from him, many other Bollywood celebrities have also pitched it to battle the coronavirus pandemic that has enveloped the world. This list includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and many others.