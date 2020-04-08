Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘dream comes true’ working with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

While the coronavirus keeps movie theatres along with pretty much everything else, shuttered, Bollywood celebrities are keeping the spirits alive by becoming sources of entertainment for frenzied fans on the internet.

In the latest move, ace actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Rajnikanth and multiple other South Indian actors released a short film titled Family during the coronavirus lockdown.

Soon after the film was launched on YouTube, BigB turned to his blog to express his feelings about working with the big names in the industry.

“When the overwhelm pours out in the gallons into the deepest abyss of the Oceans .. then do we in silent prayer .. sit upright in destined space .. to absorb the fulfilment of the dream .. conceptualised in a random idea , which fructifies into that which was conceived .. then the less said the better ...” he wrote.

The veteran actor had also shared the film on his Twitter account, writing: “T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my hand friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !”



