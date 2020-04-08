Hrithik Roshan makes whopping donation to provide 1.2 lakh meals to communal workers

Hrithik Roshan has joined hands with an NGO called Akshaya Patra to provide around 1.2 meals to the underprivileged across the country of India.

The actor, after donating N-95 and FFP3 masks to the communal workers of Mumbai, came forth to feed the needy.



In order to thank him for his generous contribution, the organisation wrote on Twitter:

“We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."

“We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik,” said another tweet.

Hrithik, on the other hand, praised the organisation for its efforts of providing relief to the people during this uncertain time in the following words.

“I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief,” he replied.



