Tue Apr 07, 2020
April 8, 2020

Wed, Apr 08, 2020
Vicky Kaushal's marriage proposal to Katrina Kaif goes viral: THIS is Salman Khan’s reaction

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating each other and there have been several outings of the two as well. 

In the midst of the romance buzz, a throwback video of Vicky proposing to Katrina is breaking the internet. 

In the clip, as Vicky plays to the tune of song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Katrina is caught in the moment blushing. But it’s Salman Khan’s reaction that steals the show. 

Check out the viral video here

The video shows Vicky asking Katrina to marry him, in the presence of her former flame Salman Khan. 

Meanwhile, both Vicky and Katrina refuse to admit their feelings for each other. 

The rumours of their love came to be when Vicky announced that he had a crush on Katrina, while the actress had mentioned that she would enjoy to work on a film alongside Vicky Kaushal. 

 Talking about the rumours, Vicky said in an interview earlier, that there is nothing he needs to clarify and that he has been very open about his personal life to his fandom. 

