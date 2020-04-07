Taapsee Pannu’s dream came true on THIS day: Check Out

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared a throwback photo from the school life, when she was appointed as the Head Girl of her school.



The Badla actress shared the photo on her Instagram handle. In the throwback photo, she could be seen taking oath as the Head Girl of the school.

She wrote, “Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true.”

“One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened (considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good).”



Taapsee added, “standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!”

“Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don’t think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture.”

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in film Thappad. The film hit the screens on February 27, 2020.