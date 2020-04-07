Anil Kapoor sends love, wishes to ‘forever iconic’ Jeetendra on his 78th birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has extended birthday wish to co-star and friend Jeetendra, who turned 78 on Tuesday.



The Mr India actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with Jeetendra from the sets of one of their films and extended the legendary star birthday wishes.

Anil wrote, “Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday!”.

He went on to say “Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!.”

Anil Kapoor also tagged Jeetendra’s daughter Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor.