close
Tue Apr 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 7, 2020

Anil Kapoor sends love, wishes to ‘forever iconic’ Jeetendra on his 78th birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 07, 2020
Anil Kapoor sends love, wishes to ‘forever iconic’ Jeetendra on his 78th birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has extended  birthday wish to co-star and friend Jeetendra, who turned 78 on Tuesday.

The Mr India actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with Jeetendra from the sets of one of their films and extended the legendary star birthday wishes.

Anil wrote, “Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday!”.

He went on to say “Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!.”

Anil Kapoor also tagged Jeetendra’s daughter Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor.

Latest News

More From Bollywood