Anil Kapoor sends love, wishes to ‘forever iconic’ Jeetendra on his 78th birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has extended birthday wish to co-star and friend Jeetendra, who turned 78 on Tuesday.
The Mr India actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with Jeetendra from the sets of one of their films and extended the legendary star birthday wishes.
Anil wrote, “Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday!”.
He went on to say “Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!.”
Anil Kapoor also tagged Jeetendra’s daughter Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor.
