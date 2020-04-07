Kareena Kapoor made Imtiaz Ali replace Bobby Deol with Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s pairing in Jab We Met remains one of the most iconic in Bollywood.



And it looks like we have Bebo to thank for that, because if it wasn’t for her, B-Town buffs could have gotten to see her romance Bobby Deol in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial instead.

The startling revelation was made by Bobby Deol during an unearthed interview with HuffPost back in 2017.

Bobby revealed how he had been looking to work with Imtiaz Ali after he had watched Socha Na Tha.

“There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let’s sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor. The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film,” he said.

“Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity Zinta. She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck,” he added.

However, the actor soon found out how Kareena was already on board and had urged the director to replace Bobby with Shahid Kapoor.

“I was like, wow. Quite an industry,” he said.

He further revealed how he was also supposed to be part of Imtiaz Ali’s Highway but that couldn’t work out either.

“But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.”