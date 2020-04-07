Kartik Aaryan complains about not getting invited to a roundtable even after several hits

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is making good use of all the extra time on his fans by unleashing a wave of chuckles amongst his fans through his social media.

The actor recently took a jibe at Rajeev Masand and his famous roundtable interviews, asking him why he still hasn’t been invited despite his good work.

“I want to ask you a question sir. I’ve done so many films, have I done good work in them? But why haven’t you invited me to one of your roundtables?” Kartik said during the humorous exchange.

Responding to that, Masand said: “I feel your best performance is ahead of you, and that’s the one I feel you should be on.”

He also invited his costar from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar asking her why she thinks he has yet to grace the sets of the famous talk show.

“What mistakes have I made that I haven’t been invited to the roundtable, and you’ve been invited twice?” he asked.

Bhumi responded saying: “Kartik has really been in method for the last few years, maybe if he gets out of this method...”

He then proceeded to invite his Luka Chuppi costar to the conversation to ask the same but was greeted with an earful by the diva instead for failing to stay in touch with her.

Kriti then revealed how she too has not been invited on the show since her first appearance nearly six years ago.

Janhvi Kapoor too, was then invited and given the same question. But she agreed with Masand about Kartik’s best performance being ahead of him.