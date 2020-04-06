Shilpa Shetty praises mother-in-law for working out in home gym

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has praised her 68-year-old mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra for working out in the home gym during coronavirus lockdown.



The actress shared a video of Usha Rani on Instagram and wrote, “My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring.”

“She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort.,” Shilpa said and added, “I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health.

"This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start.



“She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all,” she further added.

In the video, Usha could be seen working out and nailing various exercises. Her grandson Vivaan Raj Kundra also joined her in the last.