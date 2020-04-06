Nora Fatehi started working at THIS age to support her family through poverty

Nora Fatehi is renowned as one of the most famous actresses & dancers of the present day tinsel town.

Despite these achievements, Nora's career preceded with a countless ups and downs, with the actress working a number of odd jobs during her teenage years.

The actress recently opened about her personal life on a popular chat show, where she revealed that she was she was employed as a retail sales associate in a mall situated near her high school.

She recounts being 16-year-old at the time when she would rush from her high school to the mall to cover her shifts after finishing her classes.

Besides working as a retail sales associate, Nora also claims to have worked as a sales person in a men’s clothing store, a job which had her sell suits and put outfits together.

She also shared that she had worked at bars and shawarma places, and even a telemarketing office selling lottery tickets.

Nora stated that her family’s financial condition was a key factor in her fairly unconventional employment, stating that she had to step out of her house to support her family.

Currently, the actress is in a much better position, and enjoys her job dancing, acting and winning the hearts of her audience.