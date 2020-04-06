Nora Fatehi started working at THIS age to support her family through poverty 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nora Fatehi is renowned as one of the most famous actresses & dancers of the present day tinsel town.
Despite these achievements, Nora's career preceded with a countless ups and downs, with the actress working a number of odd jobs during her teenage years.
The actress recently opened about her personal life on a popular chat show, where she revealed that she was she was employed as a retail sales associate in a mall situated near her high school.
She recounts being 16-year-old at the time when she would rush from her high school to the mall to cover her shifts after finishing her classes.
Besides working as a retail sales associate, Nora also claims to have worked as a sales person in a men’s clothing store, a job which had her sell suits and put outfits together.
She also shared that she had worked at bars and shawarma places, and even a telemarketing office selling lottery tickets.
Nora stated that her family’s financial condition was a key factor in her fairly unconventional employment, stating that she had to step out of her house to support her family.
Currently, the actress is in a much better position, and enjoys her job dancing, acting and winning the hearts of her audience.
