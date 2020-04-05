Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Aayush’s throwback photo wins hearts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newbie Saiee Manjrekar’s adorable throwback photo has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of thousands of fans on social media.



The photo was shared by Saiee on her Instagram handle and later the same was uploaded by Aayush.

Aayush wrote, “These days I have all the time in the world to go through old pictures and upload them #throwback.”

Saiee just captioned the picture “throw” with a back arrow.







The Dabangg 3 actress also dropped a lovable comment on Aayush's endearing post saying “What a cute picture! I looooove.”

Salman Khan, Aayush and Saiee looked all smiling in the photo, which has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor launched Aayush and Saiee in LoveYatri and Dabangg 3, respectively.

Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have also featured in a music video, titled Manjha.