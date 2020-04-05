Saif Ali Khan worried about mom Sharmila Tagore’s attitude amid lockdown

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is self-isolating amid COVID-19 lockdown, with his wife, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. However, it seems the star left his heart back in Delhi with his mother and sister.

As if being physically apart wasn’t difficult enough for the actor, Saif reports that his mother has been saying things which only fry his nerves even further.

During his interview with Mumbai Mirror, he spoke at length about the impact for the lockdown and how it is causing him to worry for his mother even more so than ever.

He was quoted saying, “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff.” He further revealed that he deeply misses his sister as well.

“She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone,” he concluded by saying.