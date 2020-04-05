Priyanka Chopra's mom anxious about daughter as corona escalates in the US

As the COVID-19 pandemic strengthens its grip around the globe, a majority of the world's population is left worrying about the safety of their loved ones living far away from them.

Amongst those concerned over the deteriorating situation is Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra who are continents apart from each other during the global pandemic.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Madhu expressed concerns for her daughter as the situation in the United States seems to be worsening with time.

“Yes, the situation in the US is very bad. I am on FaceTime with her, quite a few times in the day,” Madhu said.

The couple is currently under self-quarantine since the past several weeks as they keep their fans in the loop about their isolation routine by actively posting on their social media platforms.