Priyanka Chopra reveals what she and Nick Jonas love to talk about over dinner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been soaring high in their respective careers as they make sure to keep their work a priority alongside their love.

Speaking about keeping their professional lives in check, the Quantico actor during her recent interview with Tatler magazine revealed that her husband loves talking business on their dinner tables.

“One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of,” she said.

“But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other,” she went on to add.

She further revealed how the two got closer after the 2018 MET Gala: “Then we met every day. I couldn’t stop spending time with him. It all just felt right. Everything about him felt right. And when he proposed, it felt the most right it’s ever felt for me.”