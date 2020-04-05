Here's why Twinkle Khanna is on a 'breaking point' during coronavirus lockdown

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that she has been is driven to a breaking point.

Taking a humourous take on the current stressful times, the actor-turned-writer shared that she is struggling with broken spectacles and how her entire days are spent taping them together.

"I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun," Twinkle captioned the video.



Amidst all this, Twinkle had previously broken her leg also as well as her ‘wonderful slipper’ that used to perfectly complement her broken leg.



Meanwhile, Twinkle is spending the isolation period with her husband Akshay Kumar and children.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna produced Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan in which he was cast with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Radhika Apte. The movie was a great hit and won the National Film Award also.