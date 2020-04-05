close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
April 5, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's THIS throwback picture breaks the internet

Sun, Apr 05, 2020
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's THIS throwback picture break the internet

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for years and a throwback picture from the time they were in a relationship is currently doing the rounds on the internet. 

The viral picture has reminded Ranbir and Katrina’s fans of the golden time when they could not keep their hands off each other. 

The photo was shared by a fan page on Instagram wherein the former couple can be seen all smiles. 

While, Ranbir looked dapper in a black T-shirt along with denim jacket, his then-ladylove Katrina looked adorable in a multi-shaded dress. 

Ranbir and Katrina dated each other for six years and  ended the relationship  mutually thereafter. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir is in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt and the two are often rumoured to be tying the knot by the end of this year. 

Katrina, on the other hand, remains happily single and is not seeing anyone for now.

