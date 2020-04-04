Channing Tatum back to online dating after splitting with Jessie J yet again

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has called it quits with girlfriend and singer Jessie J once again after they reconciled earlier in January.

The relationship has come to a predictable end once again after they recently took over headlines over loved-up social media exchanges and PDA-filled outings following a dramatic breakup by the end of last year.

And while their relationship has now come to an end once again, word on the street is that the 21 Jump Street actor is wasting no time moving on as he is already active on celebrity dating application Raya.

A source was cited by The Sun as saying: “Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.”

"That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out. The split was amicable and they’re still in contact. They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people,” the insider added.

Giving some hope to fans dejected over the news, the grapevine further said: "But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future.”

The news comes after fans noticed that Tatum had refrained from posting about Jessie’s birthday last Friday, contrary to her previous one when he had dedicated an Instagram post to her with a monochrome shot.