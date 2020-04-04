Raveena Tandon says she has been social distancing for 7 to 8 years now

With great star power comes great responsibility to use that power to guide and influence the world for the better.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon is leading by example as she gave fans a glimpse of what needs to be done to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has enveloped the globe.

Turning to Instagram, the actor posted a video of herself disinfecting the cabin during a train ride she took before Holi, earlier in March.

“This whole thing about not shaking hands has come about now. I’ve been practising it since a long time now. In fact, my husband (Anil Thadani, distributor) used to make fun of me,” she said.

“I would never shake hands with people because sometimes, some have clammy hands. We are celebs, so a lot of people want to, but you don’t know where it has been,” she continued.

“I have been doing Namaste for seven-eight years now, especially since my children were born. Anyone coming from outside and wanting to hold them would have to use a sanitiser first.”

“We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries,” she added.

Speaking further about misinformation spread during the pandemic, Raveena went on to say: “I put up an Instagram post too about animals not being responsible for Covid-19.”



Treading further towards her professional commitments facing the brunt, she said: “I was supposed to be shooting in mid-April, but it has been pushed, and rightfully so. Everything should be. Luckily, we finished KGF 2’s schedule in February. I was supposed to go skiing in March to Verbier, Switzerland, and it got cancelled. We used to go every year. And one thing about hospitality in India. I have friends in the hotel industry, most of them in India have refunded most of their clients! But when Switzerland shut down, they didn’t refund. The only thing we were refunded for was cancellation as our flights were via Italy. Indians think by the heart.”

“We have got great stuff planned, like movie evenings, I am showing them all the Hindi classics. Apart from books such as Anne Frank. I am also making them watch documentaries on varied things. Otherwise, it’s always school, homework and repeat,” she concluded.