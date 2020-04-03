Disha Patani's unseen pictures with ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan break the internet

Disha Patani is currently enjoying a steady relationship with Tiger Shroff. However, there was a time when the stunning actress dated television actor Parth Samthaan for a year, back in 2013.

A few PDA-filled pictures of the duo from the time they went out with each other are going viral on social media of late.

Check out the pictures here:

The former couple broke up as Parth was alleged to be cheating on Disha with an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and producer Vikas Gupta.

Consequently, Disha parted ways with Parth after seeing a picture of the two boys together.

According to reports, Parth sent a legal notice to Vikas for molesting and threatening the actor to ruin his career reportedly.

Meanwhile, popular filmmaker Ekta Kapoor revealed that the boys were not only close friends but were engaged in a relationship also.

Parth, however, denied the claims by commenting they are only rumours and lies.

