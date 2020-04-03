Shraddha Kapoor shares cute pictures of her pet dog Shyloh

Bollywood newbie Shraddha Kapoor has shared adorable photos of her pet dog Shyloh on his birthday from the quarantine.



The Saaho actor took to Instagram to share the pictures and wrote, “My little precious babu’s birthday today!!! Happy birthday Shyloh.”

“Guys thank you fan clubs and all who have made such sweet edits today! Putting as many as I can in my story,” she added.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts with in no time.



The actress is enjoying quality time with her family and the pet dog in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The film hit the screens on January 23, 2020.