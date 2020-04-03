Priyanka Chopra reveals her father had refrained her from wearing tight outfits

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her late father Ashok Chopra had refrained her from wearing tight clothes when she was a teenager.



In an interview recently, the Sky Is Pink star disclosed that she left India at the age of 12 for high school in the US and returned after four years when she was almost a woman.

Priyanka went on to say that boys used to follow her from school then, and later her father banned her from wearing tight clothes. “My father also installed bars on my windows and after that we had a big clash of egos.”

PeeCee, however, said that this lasted for a few years and she had one adored relationship with her father Ashok.

The actress has maintained a strong relationship with her family, especially she was close to her father. She even has a tattoo on her wrist, which reads 'Daddy's Lil Girl'.

Priyanka’s father Ashok died in June 2013.