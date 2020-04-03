Malaika Arora opens up about divorce from Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has opened up about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, and her family reaction over the decision.



In an interview with Kareena Kapoor’s chat show, Arora said the decision of divorce was not easy and the family’s first reaction was ‘Don’t do it’.

Even at the night before the divorce, family asked her ‘Are you sure about your decision’, the actress further revealed.

“Arbaaz and I decided to take this step as it would be better for both of us”, she further added.

The Housefull 2 actress also talked about son Arhaan’s decision on their divorce. She said, “Arhaan has been accepting my divorce decision’, adding that ‘one day he said mom it’s good to see you smiling and happy.”

Malaika and Arbaaz share son Arhaan Khan. The couple got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017.

Currently, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor.