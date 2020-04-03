Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s new wedding date surfaces

Days after rumours of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s split, Indian media has reported that the lovebirds will tie the knot in December 2020.



According to reports, Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 27th birthday last month, and Ranbir will be walking down the aisle in Mumbai in December 2020.

The wedding will take place in Mumbai and the families of Brahmashta stars have opted for a traditional ceremony.

The wedding ceremonies are likely to start from December 21 and will continue for four days, the report further claims.

Earlier, rumours were abuzz that Bollywood lovebirds have called it quits after two years of dating.

The romance between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor came to a tragic end for unknown reasons, the Times of India had reported.

According to reports doing rounds on the internet, the Sanju actor’s cold behavior towards Alia could be the main reason to call off their romance.

The report further claimed that Ranbir also could not attend the birthday bash of Alia, who turned 27 on March 15, 2020.

However, sources close to the couple had dismissed the rumours and termed it baseless.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra.

The film will hit the screens in December 2020.