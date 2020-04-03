Jacqueline Fernandez wishes she was with her parents amid COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19 has thrown the lives of many into dismay and peril. With the lack of basic amenities and finances, many are suffering through this lockdown.

Jacqueline Fernandez too is suffering from anxiety amid this pandemic, and wishes her parents were with her during this time.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline “wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I’m concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they’re concerned about me and are like ‘you’re all alone there’. But I’m worried about my parents being on their own.”

Originally from Sri Lanka, the actor admits that those who have their parents by their side in a time such as this are rather “lucky.” She explained, “Right now they do need all the love, care and attention. They are vulnerable at this point, we need to be there for them.”

The biggest reason she is concerned for her family's safety is because “the supermarkets there are completely out of stock there are no products and medicines. My brothers, who are in Australia, are pretty sorted because they are in a very remote part in the country.”

During the courses of the conversation she admits that in the beginning she felt a bit “disoriented”. In order to re-center her mind, Jacqueline has been doing her best to keep busy. “It just took me a sometime to realize what was happening and the first week was difficult. I felt a bit lost thinking about what I would do. However, I realised that I may not able to go on a film set but I have my audiences and a platform and I decided to be as creative as possible.”

Before signing off the actor admitted that she is using this time as productively as possible by “brushing up my Hindi and Urdu.” She is also “reading, catching up on world cinema besides of course keeping fit and eating right.”