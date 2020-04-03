Salman Khan extends birthday greetings to Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his 51st birthday in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown on Thursday.



B-town celebrities and fans extended love and greetings to the Tanhaji actor.

Salman Khan also took to Twitter to extend his friend and former co-star Ajay love and wishes.

He wrote, “Happy bday @ajaydevgn”.

Salman also asked his friend Ajay Devgn to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “My friend, stay safe...”.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has extended gratitude to the fans and fellow industry stars for their love and wishes.

He wrote, “I personally thank each & everyone of you for making my birthday special. Stay safe.”



