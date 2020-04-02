Shah Rukh Khan announces donations to coronavirus relief funds

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has announced donations to different relief funds to fight coronavirus pandemic.



The Raees actor announced the donations without revealing the actual amount.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make an announcement with a note. He also reshared a Tweet from his company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

He wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other.”

The Zero star also shared same with the fans on Instagram and wrote, “Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray.”







