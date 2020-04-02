Ananya Panday says her isolation period feels 'surreal'

Bollywood celebrities are more active on their social media than ever before as work takes a backseat for them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ananya Panday is also one of the luminaries enjoying her time at home with her sister Rysa and making use of the quarantine period to relax.

The 21-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor despite the extra time on her hands to chill, is still missing the frenzied life on the sets.

“It’s a very different time and a surreal feeling for me, because ever since I’ve started shooting, I’ve never stayed at home for this long. I’ve been working back-to-back and never got this long a break,” she was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

“I would take a break from work for not more than three days. But now, it has been more than a week and I’m already missing work. I hope the crisis gets over and I can get back to it soon,” she added.

Her upcoming film Khaali Peeli were she stars opposite Ishaan Khatter has also faced the brunt.

“It has affected my work and everyone else’s as well. The shooting of two of my films has got pushed. Everything is postponed, leading to major losses, but health is more important than anything else,” she added.

She further urged the public to comprehend the severity of the situation and comply with the governmental orders of a lockdown.

“They should understand why we are self-isolating ourselves. I am not socialising with my friends, and we must take precautions. Only then we can stop this virus from spreading further,” she said.