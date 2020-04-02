Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday issue PSA as coronavirus accelerates

As coronavirus spreads like wildfire in every nook and corner of the globe, many luminaries around the world who possess a mammoth platform are using their voice to raise awareness about the infectious disease.

Several of Bollywood’s biggest names also became part of the global trend as they issued videos and clips for public service announcements.

The list included the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Boman Irani, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Nigam and many others.

A viral video making rounds shows the celebrities calling the disease a ‘global war’ and urged the public to stay inside the safety of their homes to contain the spread.

They also urged people to practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions that are issued by health authorities around the world to control the spread.



Confirmed cases in India have mounted up to 1637 while the deaths have surged to 38.The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.