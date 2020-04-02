Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon urge public to comply with governmental lockdown

Bollywood stars are stepping forward in these catastrophic times and offering support to all those who are worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amongst the stars using their platforms to raise awareness and funds was Arjun Kapoor who’s video was posted on the official PIB Twitter account showing him lay emphasis on how important it was to stay at home at this time and protect the lives of others as it has become a social responsibility to be cautious at this point.

“It’s important we pay attention and understand that the government wants what’s best for us,” he said adding that only a 14-day lockdown remains and it is important for us to battle the pandemic.

“They have thought about it, they have understood why it is important,” he added.

Kriti also joined the list as her video was also posted on the micro-blogging site as well.

In the video, the Luka Chuppi actor can be heard saying: “Guys, there are small things we can take care of. If you’re stepping out to buy groceries, make sure there’s a six feet gap between each other. Do not touch anything. Wear a mask. Do not touch your face. Come back, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

“Sanitise everything that you’ve touched. Don’t touch the buttons on your elevator with your hands, use your elbows. If you’re a righty, use your left hand to turn all the knobs.”

“Stay healthy, stay fit, stay at home,” she added.