Ranbir Kapoor recalls the time he was slapped by his father Rishi Kapoor

Famed father-son pair of B-Town, Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor may have worked on fixing their ties now but their relationship is recognized far and beyond to have seen quite a lot of challenges.

The Tamasha actor looking back at his bond with his father and his childhood, recalled how he was once slapped by Rishi over something that he did.

An unearthed interview of Ranbir has been making rounds where he revealed how his superstar dad had some anger issues.

He revealed that at age 12, during a pooja at his home, Ranbir had entered the house not knowing that one cannot enter a pooja while wearing shoes.

Unable to keep his calm over seeing him do that, Rishi slapped his son.

Earlier another interview making rounds had Rishi addressing his strained ties with Ranbir.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror back in 2015, Rishi had said: “My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend [then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif]. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy?”

“He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing,” he said.