Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go missing from social media together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were regularly sharing their routines and updates on Instagram as soon as lockdown was officially announced in India follwing the outbreak of coronavirus.



However, it was observed that it's been a while that netizens haven’t seen anything posted by the Sooryavanshi actress or the Bhoot actor.

In fact, both Katrina and Vicky are absent from Instagram since the last four days together.



The couple is rumoured to be in a relationship, while an official statement has not made its way from either of the two.

Previously, Vicky and Katrina were seen together at Ambani’s holi bash where both of them were cheerfully dancing together to Bollywood songs.



According to Pinkvilla, Vicky mentioned that he considers love to be a beautiful feeling but did not include Katrina in his comment.