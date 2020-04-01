Shilpa Shetty reveals ‘no one can be given special treatment’ in Bollywood amid COVID-19

With the amount of chaos brought upon by COVID-19, a large number of industries have suffered large financial impacts, and the Bollywood film industry is no exception.

Soon after the absolute lockdown ensued, a large amount of buzz surrounding potential financial loss began to emerge. However, Shilpa Shetty is of the opinion, “I don’t know about the numbers, honestly, and I am not the producer. This pandemic has to be taken seriously.”

During a converation with Hindustan Times, Shilpa went on to say, “What applies to one has to apply to the other, too. No one can be given special preference. Even if it means that to contain the virus we need to stop congregating or commuting. Everyone has to be responsible for their actions, and if there’s a blanket ban on something, it has to be respected. Money cannot take precedence over health.”

Shilpa is taking the current time of chaos with a grain of salt and is looking towards its silver linings.

Reiterating her current daily routine, the actor concluded by stating, “Earlier, my week was divided in a way that I would prefer to not work on Saturdays, and definitely not on Sundays. A lot of work was there, but this break is great for your health, and only way to contain the virus from spreading. I am making the most of this family time. I join my son for his virtual classes from nine to 12 in the morning, too.”