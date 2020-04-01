Kapil Sharma asks people not to abandon pets

After Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has called upon the people to not abandon their pets as they don’t transmit the coronavirus to humans.



Sharing photos of dogs, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Please listen” with hashtag #animalsdonttransmitcorona.

The Kapil Sharma Show host further shares that there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet animal can transmit coronavirus.

Street dogs, cows and birds can neither get nor give the coronavirus to humans.



Earlier, Kapil Sharma, who is in self-quarantine along with family, contributed Rs 5 million in the coronavirus relief fund saying that “It's time to stand together with the ones who need us.”

The comedian also requested everyone to "#stayhome #staysafe."