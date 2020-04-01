Sajal Ali shares a teary-eyed picture from her wedding ceremony

Sajal Ali, who recently tied the knot to Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi, shared a teary-eyed picture with brother Ali Syed from the wedding ceremony.



The photo has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts on social media.

The Alif actress also urged her fans to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis saying the world will get through all of this.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this. InshALLAH.”



The Alif actress looked nothing short of a vision in the throwback photo.



Earlier, Sajal had said “It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together.

The solution is simple.

Stay home.

Wash your hands. For 20 seconds!

Keep your distance from others as much as possible.

Support our government in taking the right steps.

Urge everyone you know to take it seriously.

I know we can sure as hell beat it together.”