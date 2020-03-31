Shaniera Akram shares fun photos from quarantine

Former cricketer Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram shared some fun photos of family from self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shaniera captioned it, “Quarantine got us like……”.

The fun photos have received thousands of hearts within no time.

Wasim Akram was the first to drop a lovable comment saying “Whaaaaaaaat??! You posted these??! Where are you??? You can hide but you can’t run!!!! 1 hour phone ban for you.”

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram shared a photo of himself after working out and wrote, “Morning and Salam world hope spirits are high in these testing times . 10000 steps done before 8am will do some more cardio later in the afternoon that’s how I keep my moral up . #lovetoallofyou #staysafeeveryone #stayhomechallenge.”



The couple urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

