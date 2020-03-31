Shah Rukh Khan jokes he was 'forced' into marriage by Gauri Khan

Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never fail to serve couple goals with their endearing romance and mischievous banter.

An unearthed interview of the lovebirds has been making rounds on the internet as Bollywood buffs delve into blasts from the past.

The interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back in 1997 shows SRK showing off his mischievous side in front of his wife Gauri, poking fun at her and how she “forced” him to marry her.

“She had the hots for me. She was running after me. She kept calling me up and really made my life miserable. Then, I had to finally give in,” he joked.

“She has a really large family. Like, 15 people. They pinned me down and said, ‘Marry her.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ll marry her. Please don’t beat me up.’ They have a big family and I was all alone, so I had to give in and marry her.”

“I was forced into this marriage. It’s like child abuse. I am going to report this to the social activists. No, really. I even called up Maneka Gandhi (then Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment). I have been calling everybody, but nobody is helping me,” he added, leaving the host in fits of laughter.