Arpita Khan pens down emotional note for son Ahil on his fourth birthday

Bollywood king Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma penned down an emotional note for son Ahil on his fourth birthday.



Arpita took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of Ahil and wrote, “Ahil I don’t have words to describe you & the journey we have been blessed to have with you in these 4 years.”

“You are truly a blessing for me, you taught me what unconditional love is, how I can love you more than myself. You only know how to spread love & happiness all around you.”



“May you always be loved & blessed your truly special to all of us. Happy Happy birthday handsome. Love you forever,” she further said.

The endearing post have garnered thousands of hearts within no time