Mon Mar 30, 2020
March 30, 2020

Suhana Khan gives mom Gauri Khan some makeup tips: Check Out

Mon, Mar 30, 2020

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has given some makeup tips to mom Gauri Khan during their self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Gauri took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of daughter and wrote, “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity.”


Suhana Khan looked super gorgeous in the picture shared by her mom on the photo-video sharing platform.

Later, Suhana also took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with the caption “Experimenting” with lipstick emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Experimenting

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on


The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

