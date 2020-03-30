Suhana Khan gives mom Gauri Khan some makeup tips: Check Out

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has given some makeup tips to mom Gauri Khan during their self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Gauri took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of daughter and wrote, “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity.”





Suhana Khan looked super gorgeous in the picture shared by her mom on the photo-video sharing platform.

Later, Suhana also took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with the caption “Experimenting” with lipstick emoji.





The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.