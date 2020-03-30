Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious take on coronavirus: 'Can we reinstall 2020?'

With a large chunk of the globe confined within their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, many are taking to social media to exhibit what life has been like during quarantine.

And similar to a lot of people, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be clinging on to humour as well, to get through these catastrophic times.

The veteran actor turned his Instagram with rib-tickling take on the global pandemic and how the year 2020 has been chockfull of surprises with only three months till now.

“Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!,” he wrote alongside a sepia-filtered photo of him featuring a desktop.





He has been using his social media to raise awareness about the infectious disease as well. Earlier in his blog post, Amitabh wrote: “In times of uncertainty, in times of the unknown, in times of the lack of information and direction .. be safe , be in care and be strong .. and be in precaution.”

“It has been quite remarkable to experience the care affection and concern from the entire human universe .. a coming together to battle, to fight, against a common enemy,” he added.

“Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human has displayed uniformity .. we may be in different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each one of us in its spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour and suggestive help to one and all .. the emotion , the intent is deliberate and with just one goal .. be safe .. be alive and live.”