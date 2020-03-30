Shah Rukh Khan attacked for not contributing towards coronavirus relief

As the coronavirus pandemic strengthens its grip around the world, many luminaries from worldwide, are using their affluence to help those in need during these testing times.

And while a number of celebrities in Bollywood too have pledged their support to fight the global pandemic, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has remained mum on the topic which seems to be irking quite a lot of people.

As Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khaan, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and many other celebrities extend their helping hand, SRK has been facing the wrath for not contributing.

However, while the star drew flak over his apparent silence, his fans were enough to advocate him in front of the world of social media as many jumped forward with the top Twitter trend “#StopNegativityAgainstSRK.”

They argued that the actor has even in the past remained quiet about his charities and philanthropic work and does not believe in advertising his generosity.

“The only Indian actor with the maximum number of doctorates for his Charity work and the only Indian actor to receive the UNESCO award for charity,” said one fan.

“He always believes in being silent about his charity & we respect him for that!” added another.

“He chooses not to disclose his charity. If people find out its through another source. That is his personal choice. He doesnt deserve all this hate man. Everytime something happens in India people attack him as if hes the president. Shameful#StopnegativityagainstSRK,” another fan tweeted.



