Amitabh Bachchan accused of stealing Charles Darwin's quote

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known far and wide to be using his colossal social media platform for expressing his thoughts time and again.

However, this time around, that may have drawn trouble towards the veteran actor as soon after he made a Facebook post, accusations of plagiarism came his way.

“It’s not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. ” ~ Ef k,” the post read.

One fan was quick to point out that the words had been written not by the actor but renowned scientist Charles Darwin.

“Very strange and sad to note that you have now resorted to plagiarism. This is a quote by Charles Darwin at least you could have mentioned the same after the quote….. very sad and shameful,” the social media user said.

However, BigB is not one to let the attack go about without pointing his guns back at the troll.

“Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to notice the post, it is written within quotes(“), which indicated that it is not mine .. also please note that after the quote is over and (”) indicator is closed, there is a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is given it shows where the quote came from,” he said.

“The Ef is my extended family member whose initial is ‘k’ .. he sent me this , and i thought it was a good quote to share with the rest of my followers on FB .. some of the followers are English challenged, so I translated the quote to the best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation does not carry the (“) mark because it is mine .. and so at the end of the Hindi, there is a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters).”

“It is ” very strange and sad to note “ ( using your words as within quotes ) that you have resorted to chide me , without reading the post carefully .. ’” very sad “ .. I was going to use your own language and add ‘shameful’ , but my ethics do not permit me to .. whenever there has been an error on my part and I have been told of it I have never hesitated to either correct it, remove it and have sought an apology,” he went on.

“I am not ashamed of myself despite your rather harsh and obtuse verbosity .. be safe , be in precaution, and if you are from India , stay indoors and do not step out for India is in a lockdown,” he added.