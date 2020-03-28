Rishi Kapoor slammed for suggesting emergency be declared in India

Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor during this testing time in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, is drawing flak after expressing his opinions.

The actor turned to Twitter and stressed that there is a need for an emergency to be imposed across India to contain the virus as well as the panic rampant amongst the public.

“Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in,” he said.

However, the response that came his way was not what one may have anticipated.

One social media user replied to his tweet saying: “How will emergency solve an issue, lockdown won’t?”

Another chimed in saying: “Sir it’s not so easy...we have no plan for poors on how they will survive.”

“Thank you, Can people of Mumbai build a 70 M high wall around his house to make Rishi Kapoor happy and get a feel of emergency,” another user said.



